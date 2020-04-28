‘No hesitation in sharing experience to help contain pandemic’

KUCHING: China will not hesitate to share its experience with Malaysia to help contain the Covid-19 outbreak, said the leader of the eight-member team of medical experts from the republic.

“We will share whatever experience we have gathered in China in regards to containing the Covid-19 outbreak with our Malaysian counterparts.

“All the success and failures of our efforts will be shared so that the virus outbreak can be contained soonest,” said Dr Li Jun, following a closed-door meeting with local health professionals and authorities at Wisma Bapa Malaysia, here yesterday.

Among those present at the meeting were Local Government and Housing Minister Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian and Consul-General of the People’s Republic of China in Kuching, Cheng Guangzhong.

The team, which arrived here Sunday, is expected to pay a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg today and then visit Universiti Malaysia Sarawak before departing for Kota Kinabalu later in the day.

The medical experts are on a two-week visit to Malaysia to lend their expertise in the country’s fight against the pandemic.