NSC in final stages of finalising SOP for green zones, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: The National Security Council (NSC) is currently in the final stages of finalising the standard operating procedures (SOP) for green zones, says Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said that this SOP would need to be complied with, but would provide more relaxed restrictions for those in green zone areas.

“For example, for those living in gated communities, universities or people’s housing projects (PPR), if they don’t show any symptoms of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19), maybe they will be allowed to go out within the gated area but not beyond that.

“This is being drawn up by the NSC and we are getting input from all the ministries so that the SOP will be more comprehensive,” Ismail Sabri told a daily update press conference in Putrajaya today.

He added that he hoped the SOP could be finalised and tabled by next month.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri urged everyone to abide with the Movement Control Order (MCO).

“As we can see during this MCO, the number of arrests fluctuates. In terms of compliance, I hope that everybody will comply with it because the people determines whether or not the MCO can be lifted earlier or not.

“If we (the government) were to lift the MCO, it is because we want to lift it forever. It is pointless to end the MCO and then have to reinforce it later as that would only make our lives difficult,” he said.

He said that the MCO could be ended earlier if there was a long-term decline in Covid-19 cases.

“Even though it seems like the number of cases are declining, there is a possibility that it could spike again. It has happened in other countries where they ended their MCO and there was a sudden surge in cases and they had to enforce the MCO again,” Ismail Sabri said.