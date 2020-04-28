Okay to travel to donate blood at Dewan Masyarakat, Jalan Padungan, says MBKS mayor

KUCHING: Members of the public can still donate blood at the Dewan Masyarakat, Jalan Padungan despite the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng.

This was because MBKS has taken the necessary steps to make the community hall a conducive venue for the blood replenishment campaign as Wee said that safety requirements have been put in place according to medical standards,

“For the past few days the blood donations that we received was not up to the amount we wanted. We targeted around 50 pints a day but for the past few days we have been receiving less than that and we would like to implore blood donors to come to the Padungan Community Hall to donate blood,” he said when speaking to reporters at the Dewan Masyarakat today.

To address the blood shortage, the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) Blood Bank, with the assistance of the Malaysian Red Crescent Society (MRC) Sarawak State and MBKS, has set up a blood collection centre at Dewan Masyarakat since March 24.

Since the imposition of the MCO, MRC had been supporting the SGH’s blood bank with a blood replenishment campaign that has since collected over 700 pints of blood.

For more information on the blood replenishment campaign, members of the public can visit the MRC Sarawak State FB page (search: MRC Sarawak) or contact 082-428228 or 014-6094428.