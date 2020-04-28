Other longhouses also flooded, not only Rh Entika – Gerawat

MIRI: Mulu assemblyman Dato Gerawat Gala has clarified that Rh Entika was not the only longhouse in Poyut area affected by flood on April 22.

He was responding to a newspaper report on April 24 titled ‘Entri wants stop to flooding at longhouse due to road construction’.

In the report, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) Marudi branch chairman Datuk Sylvester Entri Muran sought the assistance of northern region Public Works Department (JKR) to look into measures to stop floods at Rh Entika due to the road construction at Sungai Poyut.

He claimed that heavy rain, that also caused a blackout, occurred in the area in the early morning of April 22, which lasted for few hours, causing Rh Entika to be inundated, with flood water entering the common living room and individual rooms in the longhouse.

On this, Gerawat said: “There were also a few other longhouses in the surrounding area affected by the same flood due to the very heavy thunderstorm that day.

“These longhouses in Poyut-Lubok Nibong area have always been subject to flash flood during heavy thunderstorms and the rainy season as they are located on low grounds within the flood plain of the Baram river.”

Gerawat pointed out that Entri, who is from Rh Entika, was aware of the fact that Rh Entika and some other longhouses in the Poyut area are frequently subject to flood during thunderstorms and the rainy season.

“He was the wakil rakyat (people’s representative) for the area for many years and he should be fully aware of the recurrent flood in the area caused by the natural elements.

“The District Office, community leaders and longhouse chiefs in Poyut-Lubok Nibong always keep me informed about flood in the area, especially when the situation requires temporary evacuation of the longhouse residents to safe location,” he emphasised.

In an effort to address the frequent flooding in the Poyut area, which is under the Mulu constituency, Gerawat disclosed that he had obtained approval for two flood mitigation projects in Poyut area, with a total allocation of RM900,000 under the Rural Transformation Programme (RTP).

The first project is the de-silting and clearing of Sungai Poyut with a budget of RM500,000, which is pending tender by the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID).

The second project is the de-silting and clearing of Sungai Dabai with a budget of RM400,000, for which the contract has been awarded by DID and the contractor was in the midst of doing the work.

“I have asked JKR and DID to review some of the existing road culverts in the area so that those road culverts which need replacement to allow smooth flow of storm water will be replaced with larger culverts,” said Gerawat.

Entri, who is also former assistant minister of Public Utilities and former Marudi assemblyman, said in the report that the flash flood might have occurred due to water blockage caused by the road construction works near the Marudi-Mulu road via Long Terawan (Phase 1) which commenced on March 25 last year and was expected to be completed on Sept 24, 2021.

“I have requested JKR to go on site to look into the complaint that ongoing construction works on the Marudi-Long Terawan road which is not far from the longhouse is contributory to the flood at Rh Entika as alleged.

“JKR has also been requested to ensure that the contractor for the project comply with the EIA Report by NREB which should include flood mitigation measures as well as other related environmental protection measures to be taken by the contractor,” said Gerawat in response to the claim.

“It must be noted that the contractor for the Marudi-Long Terawan road has stopped work on site since March 18, 2020 in compliance with the Movement Control Order (MCO) and due to the flood reported at Rh Entika. JKR has assured me that as soon as the contractor is allowed to start work, they will call a meeting with the contractor to ensure that the road construction works do not cause blockage or adversely affect existing drainage and cause or aggravate flooding in the area,” added Gerawat.

Gerawat revealed that he had a series of meetings with JKR and the contractor for the Marudi-Long Terawan road project since the start of the project to resolve any issues arising between the contractor and the affected community.

“This is to ensure that the safety and interest of the neighbouring longhouses are taken care of and that the work will proceed according to the contract schedule,” he said.