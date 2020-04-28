PBS acted based on reports of rejected aid recipients

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) said it is unbecoming for Tandek assemblywoman Datuk Anita Baranting to label the party of purposely spreading lies to seek the people’s support.

Its Youth chief, Christopher Mandut, said his earlier statement was made based on confirmed reports, and he raised the issue of double standards in the distribution of food aid to Sabahans affected by the Movement Control Order (MCO), which is coming to its phase four on Wednesday, equipped with facts and figures.

“It is so improper and with thankless heart for the former PBS Women chief to trash her former party that gave its trust by fielding her as candidate on three occasions. Why didn’t she turn the offer down?

“If she felt PBS was not a good political party, why did she beg to be a candidate in the last election? And after winning on PBS ticket, she ditched the party when Barisan Nasional and PBS were made opposition. So can we call her a liar and traitor for abandoning PBS to join Parti Warisan?” Mandut questioned.

The Political Secretary to Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs), Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili added that if the claim by Baranting that 12,000 food packs have been distributed to the needy in Kota Marudu was true, then there should be no more poor households in need of such assistance in the district.

“Instead PBS distributed more than 6,000 packs of food supplies to families deprived of assistance by Warisan leaders and thousands more are in need of help.

“On top of that, PBS has distributed some 5,000 packs of rice to our divisions statewide to assist neglected households including those in Sulabayan, Senallang, Lahad Datu and other 40 needy divisions,” said Mandut.

He added that PBS is concerned over the wellbeing of the people, especially since receiving reports that some names, especially non-Warisan supporters, are not in the list of recipients for the state government’s aid.

He stressed with that in mind, PBS took the initiative to help the ‘rejected’ recipients, who are equally affected by the MCO.