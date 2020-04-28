Police step up enforcement, arrest 56 in last 24 hours for violating MCO

KUCHING: The total number of arrests of those found to be defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) saw a decrease in the last 24 hours, with 56 individuals arrested between 8am yesterday to 8am today.

Yesterday’s number of arrests during the same time period was 63.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail said Kuching saw the highest number of arrests, with 27 individuals followed by Miri with nine individuals.

“Arrests recorded in other areas included Padawan (8), Betong (4), Sarikei (3), Sri Aman and Belaga recorded 2 each respectively and Bintulu (1),” said Aidi in a press statement today.

Meanwhile, also in the last 24 hours, 98 arrested individuals throughout the state were charged under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Regulation 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020.

If convicted, they could be fined not more than RM1,000 or face imprisonment of not more than six months or both.

He added that the police will no longer issue compounds to those why defy the MCO, but would instead arrest and remand such individuals to be charged in court.