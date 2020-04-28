Poon: Sabah on right path but fight not over

KOTA KINABALU: Do not be complacent and continue with preventive measures despite zero reported coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19) cases in Sabah lately, said state Health and People’s Wellbeing Minister, Datuk Frankie Poon.

“I hope that the people don’t look at this figure and become very complacent and say, okay, we don’t have anymore cases. We have to understand, there is such a thing called asymptomatic cases. Meaning to say these people actually have it but do not show any symptoms,” said Poon when met by reporters after a face mask donation ceremony at Wisma Tun Fuad Stephens here yesterday.

“They can pass it to another person easily. That is why I say, don’t relax. Continue with your face masks. Continue with hand gloves, if you have. But hand sanitizers, must have it all the time. Adopt good personal hygiene religiously, all the time. Don’t be complacent because as much as we want to relax, this virus is so secretive and you cannot see them.

“Sometimes it may be a bit silly but, I tell you, it is something that we have to take very seriously as we are talking about lives here not property. Property get burned (down), you can build up another one. But you have only one of you. You only have one child, you only have one wife, you only have one husband. If they are dead, that’s it. If not for you, just do it for them,” he urged.

Earlier during the ceremony, Poon said Sabah had recorded 311 confirmed positive Covid-19 cases , with 212 recovered and four deaths.

He said the three Covid-19 red zones in Sabah, namely Tawau, Kota Kinabalu, and Lahad Datu, have been recategorized as yellow zones after a decrease in number of active cases there as of April 26.

“We are on the right path in our fight against Covid-19. Based on the latest statistics, the situations are under control. It has been 41 days since the government implemented the MCO (Movement Control Order) on March 18, 2020, and we are aware that many people or business operators have been affected by the MCO and are eager to go back to work or travel back to their hometowns to be with their families,” said Poon.

“However, we also know that the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic is far from over. We need to continue to give our full cooperation and support to the government by observing the MCO, which has now been extended to May 12 to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

“Continue to practise good personal hygiene, stay at home and go out only when absolutely necessary. Wear masks and maintain social distancing,” he added.