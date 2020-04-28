Rajang River rises to dangerous level after heavy rain

KAPIT: Following heavy rainfall the past few days, the water at Rajang River and its tributaries has steadily risen to a dangerous level, causing concern to people living in low-lying areas and hill slopes.

A check at the Kapit waterfront saw the water level had risen to more than 20 feet.

At the mouth of Sungai Kapit/Rajang River, water had over-flown the bank, inundating some areas.

Kapit district officer Cerisologo Sabut has reminded the people to be alert during the current rainy season.

He advised those whose houses are erected on hill slopes to be vigilant and watch out for landslide or mudflow during heavy rain that may affect their houses.

To those living in low-lying areas or longhouses erected along the river bank, he reminded them to keep an eye on the water level and not to allow children to play in the river.

And to river commuters, Cerisologo advised them to equip their boat with safety measures like long rope and pole while their outboard engine must be in tip-top condition besides wearing safety jackets and to watch out for floating wood or debris.