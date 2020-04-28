Sarawak Energy to include automatic discounts during billing in MCO period

KUCHING: Eligible customers of Sarawak Energy’s 700,000 account holders from the domestic, commercial and industrial categories will have their electricity bills from Apr 1 to Sept 30 discounted.

The utilities company in a statement today said that the discount package provided over those six months is expected to total over RM166 million and all eligible customers will have their bills automatically computed for their relevant discounts over the stipulated period.

The discounts range between five per cent and 25 per cent and falls under the people-focused aid package of the federal government’s Prihatin Economic Stimulus Package with a further top up by the Sarawak Government’s own Sarawakku Sayang Special Assistance Package.

The highest 25 per cent discount rate will be for domestic households and comes from a combination of two per cent borne by the federal government and 23 per cent borne by the state government.

Commercial (C1, C2 and C3) consumers, which are premises with commercial or trading activities, are eligible for a 15 per cent discount rate while Industrial (I1 and I2) consumers can enjoy a 10 per cent discount and a 5 per cent discount for Industrial I3 consumers.

More details on the discounts can be obtained through the Ministry of Utilities website at https://mou.sarawak.gov.my and on Sarawak Energy’s website at www.sarawakenergy.com.