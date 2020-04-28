Sarawak, Sabah students to be flown back starting May 1 – Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: Students of institutions of higher learning from Sarawak and Sabah would be flown back to their respective states from Peninsular Malaysia, beginning May 1.

In announcing this yesterday, Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said these students would be flown home through eight airports in the peninsula, including Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Penang International Airport and Senai International Airport.

“University students from Sarawak and Sabah will be sent home through eight airports from May 1, 2020. They will be flown to the airport nearest to their respective hometowns,” he said during his daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya.

He said a total of 1,128 students of various higher learning institutions would begin their journey home, starting last night.

Of these, 863 would be transported from the central zone to the northern zone in Peninsular Malaysia, and should arrive by 9am today, he said.

“When they arrive at the northern zone, the drop-off point is at either the police station or the district office. And the same bus that transports them will bring students from the northern zone to central zone.

“Before the buses take off, sanitisation works will be carried out. The delivery process will involve nine universities, 49 buses and 17 destinations. Not only will the buses be disinfected, but the baggage of students will also be done the same,” he said.

Ismail Sabri stressed that only one family member would be allowed to pick up the students at the drop-off point.

For students whose family member could not pick them up, he said frontliners at the district level would be tasked to send them home.