SOP on MCO enforcement need clarification – LDP

TAWAU: Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Central Youth Movement assistant chief publicity officer Lim Ting Khai has called on the State Government and Health Ministry to clarify whether the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in enforcing the Movement Control Order (MCO) was based on active Covid-19 cases or cumulative positive cases for each district.

He said many districts have seen improvement in the number of positive cases as the MCO was about to enter the fourth phase.

“Districts that were previously red zones (with more than 41 positive cases) have been reclassified as yellow zones (between one to 40 positive cases) as more patients recovered from Covid-19, whereas many yellow zones are now green zones (zero case).”

However, Lim said a student from Labuan Matriculation College had enquired on Facebook whether Lahad Datu has been reclassified from red zone to yellow zone as he was rejected from returning to his hometown on the grounds that the district was still a Covid-19 red zone.

He said Lahad Datu ACP Nasri Mansor had said the police were merely enforcing the MCO and the Covid-19 zoning classification for each district was under the purview of the Health Ministry.

“But the State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Liew in her recent statement stated that Lahad Datu, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu were classified as yellow zones based on the number of active cases, even though these three districts have been declared as red zone based on the cumulative cases.”

Lim said Dr Rundi’s statement was too ambiguous, as proven by the different interpretations on her remarks by newspapers and netizens.

“If the media are not entirely clear about her statement, it is possible that the government could misjudge the severity of the Covid-19 outbreak in each district and thus have varying SOP for red, yellow and green zones.”

He said Dr Rundi’s statement should report on the actual situation.

As such, he sought clarification as to whether the government should enforce the MCO based on the cumulative positive cases or active cases.

Lim added that Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Adpal has disclosed that the State Government would consider reopening economic activities in green zones and thus it was important to know whether the classification of green zone was based on the cumulative positive cases or active cases.

“Sabah has nine green zones based on the total number of positive cases.

“But if according to the number of active cases, there will be an additional four green zones that were previously classified as yellow zones.”

Similarly, he said Lahad Datu, Tawau and Kota Kinabalu were declared as red zones based on cumulative positive cases but considered as yellow zone due to the number of active cases.