STIA proposes questions for State Govt consideration

KOTA KINABALU: The total volume of logs harvested in Sabah in 2017 was 1,875,100m3, whereas the volume of logs exported came from 350,000m3 to 370,000m3, which was approximately 20 percent of total logs harvested.

Sabah Timber Industry Association (STIA), in a statement yesterday, said in the same year, the State Government revenue from export and domestic log royalty was about RM160 million.

The association is quoting statistical figures for the year 2017 as log export ban was implemented in 2018.

“The source of where royalty is derived from is not currently available and as such STIA cannot determine what proportion comes from export log royalty and what is contributed from local log processing royalty.

“However, what STIA can highlight is that since log exports were re-introduced in 1996, the number of timber-based manufacturing companies in Sabah has reduced by approximately 60 percent. Our timber industrial base has been on a downward trajectory for more than two decades.

“The downstream sector has traditionally suffered from a lack of investment. STIA would like to suggest that the government review the link to the longstanding (24 years) log export policy,” said the statement.

“In contrast, the recent ban on log exports was only introduced in 2018. As a whole, the industry has been very encouraged by this change in policy. It was the necessary catalyst to put the industry on a sustainable growth path.”

STIA said since 2017, log production has steadily decreased by an average of 20 percent per year.

It said production volume for 2019 was approximately 1,253,938m3 while production for 2020 is forecasted to be only around 850,000 – 950,000m3 (possibly even lower due to the recent freeze in Form 11b – Log removal licenses from alienated land).

“The downstream industry is projected to require between 1,300,000 and 1,500,000 m3 for 2020.”

In light of the above, STIA would like to humbly propose that the following questions be considered by the government:

· How much raw unprocessed raw material (logs) should Sabah be targeting to export given that there is a clear shortage in the supply for domestic

manufacturing?

· If there is the need to generate revenue for the state, should the revised log export policy be focused on specific plantation species that currently have no

domestic demand (example lower grade pulp and chip logs) or should it be still based on the same commercial tropical species that have been exported

for more than two decades? The very same species that local manufacturing factories desperately need?

· How sustainable, both ecologically and economically, would a policy change be given that our natural resources are diminishing and current tree plantation

programs are still severely underdeveloped? Should government benchmark against value creation (job creation) or short-term revenue?

· 2017 (log export allowed), total export value – RM1.847 billion. Logs produced 1.875 million m3. Value created – $1138/m3.

· 2019 (with log export ban), total export value – RM1.182 billion. Logs produced 1.254 million m3. Value created – $1264/m3.

The association said despite 33 percent drop in volume of logs produced, industry saw a 11.0 percent increase in value created per unit (m3) of resources.”STIA strongly believes this is proof that our Chief Minister’s bold move has started to deliver results.”

· Would it be worth sacrificing the long-term prospects of building a viable high value downstream industry (engineered timber products, furniture componentry and various panel based products) just for the additional short-term state revenue?

· Has proper study been done to ascertain the potential job losses that will take place once a log export policy is revived? With a diminishing manufacturing base, how can a Covid-19 weakened industry continue to sustain its 30,000-35,000 workers?

· What will be the job prospects be for the graduates from local institutions who specialize in the forest and timber sector? These new Sabahan graduates are

the very people that the industry will depend if we are to advance further downstream.

Since 2015, according to STIA, Sabah institutions have produced between 1,200 and 1,500 graduates specializing in Forestry and Wood-based technology.

“What future can we promise them if we continue on a tropical log export policy?

STIA sincerely hopes that the above issues are taken into full consideration before any discussion is brought forth on the revival of log exports. The additional revenue from exporting logs might come at a cost that is far higher than anticipated.

“History has proven that Sabah has not done well when it had a tropical log export policy,” said the association.