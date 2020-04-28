Tawau Hospital receives ultrasound diagnostic unit

TAWAU: The Tawau Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Tawau Agricultural Club donated a new ultrasound diagnostic unit to Tawau Hospital on Sunday.

The handing over of the equipment was witnessed by Sri Tanjung assemblyman cum Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister, Datuk Jimmy Wong Sze Phin.

Jimmy said with the introduction of the new ultrasound diagnostic unit, the hospital will be able to scan and examine thoroughly lung infection for patients diagnosed with pneumonia.

According to Dr Chia Peh Wui, director of the Department of Anaesthesiology and Intensive Care Unit, besides the lungs, the ultrasound diagnostic unit can also be used to quickly scan other organs such as heart, kidney and liver of critically ill patients to make more accurate medical diagnosis.

“The equipment is one of the most important medical tools in hospitals.”

According to Tawau Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Tawau Agricultural Club, the new unit was purchased for Tawau Hospital for RM195,000 under the recommendation of Dr Chia. It is understood that the actual market price for a new ultrasound diagnostic unit is RM300,000.

The unit was handed over by the club’s secretary Michael Ng and the chamber’s deputy secretary William Tan.

Michael explained that the club together with the chamber had also launched a fund-raising campaign for the purchase of respiratory aids for Tawau Hospital to treat patients infected with Covid-19.

“The campaign receives an overwhelming response from all walks of life and has achieved the target of RM500,000,” he said.

The surplus was used by the chamber and club to purchase the ultrasound diagnostic unit. The remaining donations will also be used to buy other medical equipment required by the hospital, he said.

Michael also thanked Jimmy for donating RM50,000 in support the fund-raising campaign.