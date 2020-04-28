Three arrested for allegedly breaking into workshop in Tebedu

SERIAN: Police have arrested three male teenagers for allegedly breaking into a workshop in Tebedu yesterday.

Serian District police chief DSP Aswandy Anis said the three suspects aged between 14 and 17 years old were arrested at a house in Kampung Tema Mawang here in an operation at around 3.30pm yesterday.

He said the operation team led by the Serian District Police headquarters (IPD Serian) Criminal Investigation Department head ASP Alias Nen also found several motorcycle spare parts and components which were believed to be stolen items.

“Also seized were two units of motorcycles which have been modified and replaced with the stolen spare parts and components,” said Aswandy in a press statement yesterday.

He added that all three suspects and seized items were brought to IPD Serian to enable further investigations to be conducted.