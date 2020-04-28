Uggah: SDMC to discuss MITI’s approval for approved sectors to fully operate during MCO

KUCHING: The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) will meet tomorrow over a federal government decision to allow some companies to resume operations while the Movement Control Order (MCO) is still in effect, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

“We will discuss this issue in our SDMC meeting tomorrow morning,” he told The Borneo Post today, adding that he hoped to provide the outcome of the meeting later.

Earlier today, International Trade and Industry Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Azmin Ali said the government has allowed companies under the economic sectors which have been permitted to operate during the MCO to resume full operations starting tomorrow.

However, he said these companies must adhere to the Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which had been set according to their respective sectors.

“Failure to comply with the SOP will result in the immediate revocation of the permission to operate and legal action will be taken,” he said in a statement as reported by Bernama.

He said companies which have been authorised to operate earlier do not have to reapply for the ministry’s permission to operate.

This initiative will help to boost the recovery of the supply chain for products and services to meet local and international demand, and will have a positive impact on the companies’ revenues, especially for the small and medium-sized enterprises, he said.

While the government has eased up on the restrictions, the people and industry owners must adapt to the ‘new normal’ by ensuring social distancing at the workplace, maintaining good personal hygiene and complying with the health control guidelines, he added.