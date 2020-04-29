42 Unimas students on their way home to respective states, says Ismail Sabri

KUCHING: A total of 42 students from Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) have begun their journey to their respective homes across the state, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said two buses and a van were brought in to send these students back.

“They have departed at 9am this morning,” he said during his daily press conference on the Movement Control Order (MCO) in Putrajaya today.

He said 280 students from higher learning institutions (IPT) in Sarawak will be sent home over two days starting today.

“The same also applies to IPT students in the northern zone of Peninsular Malaysia where 653 students will return to their respective homes under the same zone today and tomorrow.

“A total of 44 buses will send these students back to Perlis, Kedah and Penang,” he said.

To a question on Peninsular Malaysian students stranded in East Malaysia, Ismail said these students will be brought home much like how Sarawak students were brought home to the state.

“We will bring these students back to their homes in Peninsular Malaysia via a special flight charted and funded by the government,” he added.