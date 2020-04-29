52 arrested in Sarawak in last 24 hours for defying MCO

KUCHING: A total of 52 individuals were arrested by the police in Sarawak for defying the Movement Control Order between 8am yesterday and 8am today.

Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Aidi Ismail in a statement said the highest number of individuals being arrested was in Kuching with 13.

In Miri, nine individuals were arrested followed by Sibu (five), Betong (four), Bau (four), Simunjan (four), Kota Samarahan (three), Lubok Antu (three), Sarikei (two), Padawan (one), Dalat (one), Lawas (one), Sri Aman (one) and Lundu (one).

Yesterday also saw a total of 106 individuals being charged in court under Section 186 of the Penal Code and Rule 11 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures Within the Infected Areas) 2020.

A total of 53 individuals were charged in Kuching, followed by Miri (22), Padawan (10), Kapit (seven), Meradong (six), Matu Daro (three), Bintulu (two), Sarikei (two) and Limbang (one).

If convicted, they can be fined not more than RM1,000 or face imprisonment of not more than six months or both.