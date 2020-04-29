Appeal for more tyre businesses to reopen during MCO

KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah West Coast, Kudat & Interior Residencies Tyre Dealers’ Association (Tyre Association) has appealed for more tyre shops, distributors and suppliers of tyres to reopen during the Movement Control Order (MCO) period.

Its president Herman Yee Nyuk On said the association continued to receive numerous calls and enquiries from the general public on when more tyre shops and tyre distributors could be operational.

Since the MCO was declared by the Malaysian Government from March 18, he said all businesses have stopped, except those providing essential services.

However, at the beginning of April 1, he said a directive from the Chief Minister’s Department allowed some tyre shops and workshops, registered with the Public Works Department (JKR) and the respective district councils, to be operational and serve all government vehicles such as Fire and Rescue Department, police, army, hospital ambulances as well as transport vehicles providing logistical support for essential services like food and postal services on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

On April 10, the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI) allowed additional sectors to operate and this includes the automotive aftersales industry.

Meanwhile, he said the Road Transport Department (JPJ) and Puspakom, through a directive issued by the Ministry of Transport on April 22, will reopen to the public with effect from April 29.

Yee said the reopening of JPJ and Puspakom was timely, as after being closed for more than 40 days since the MCO, many vehicles, in particular those providing essential services,

have been on the road without being tested for roadworthiness and safety.

He pointed out that the lifespan of a new tyre on an average commercial vehicle was between three to six months depending on their travel.

“Therefore it is also timely for more tyre shops, distributors and suppliers of tyres to reopen.

“For example, any commercial vehicle that undergoes the Puspakom test, the vehicle needs to be fitted with original tyres in the front usually fitted at a retail tyre outlet.

“Distributors and suppliers of new and retreaded tyres should be operational as well in order to support all retail outlets.”

At present, Yee said only a limited number of tyre shops were allowed to be operational, their outlets were often congested which was not conducive for social distancing.

“With Puspakom to be operational soon, we believe the congestion may worsen and if outlets are unable to cope, may cause inefficiency and hinder our efforts to practise social distancing.”

He said customers with credit accounts and goodwill with their retail or distributor would want to continue their business with their respective business partners some of whom were not in the directive by the Chief Minister’s Department or District Office.

“We are confident that as the Malaysian government allows more of our tyre businesses to become operational, this will be a right move towards rebuilding the economy not just for the SMEs productivity but to allow employees to begin earning wages to support themselves and their families.”

The association proposed to the government for its members who are tyre shops, tyre distributors and suppliers to be operational with minimum staff, and in compliance with the Ministry of Health Standard Operating Procedures and any existing laws and regulations governing the automotive industry.

He said the Tyre Association representing its members would be ever ready to cooperate with the government to ensure the eventual steps for tyre businesses to be operational be undertaken without compromising the health and safety of our workers and the general public.