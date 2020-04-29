China medical team arrive in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU: A team of medical professionals from China have arrived here from Kuching for a two-day visit to share their experience in combating the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The medical team will be paying a courtesy call on Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Shafie Apdal today (April 29) and conduct a video conference with government and private hospital specialists and physicians.

They will also visit Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) and attend another video conference with UMS lecturers with medical background and public health experts.

The team will depart Sabah and head for Kuala Lumpur on April 30.

The medical experts were warmly welcomed by the Minister of Health and People’s Wellbeing Datuk Frankie Poon, Consul General of the People’s Republic of China in Kota Kinabalu, Liang Caide and State Health director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi as they arrived at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (KKIA) yesterday evening.

The eight-member Chinese medical expert team arrived in Kuala Lumpur on April 18 upon the invitation of the Malaysian government, and later flew to Kuching on April 27.

The Chinese medical professionals are led by Dr Li Jun, chief physician of the Integrated Chinese and Western Emergency Medicine and vice-president of Guangdong Provincial Hospital of Traditional Chinese Medicine, and include associate chief physician of the intensive care unit at Guangdong Provincial People’s Hospital Dr Wen Miaoyun, director of the Nosocomial Infection Control Department Dr Zhang Youping and associate chief physician of Respiratory and Critical Medicine Department Dr Yang Shifang.

The medical experts were picked by China’s National Health Commission in Guangdong to provide their expertise to Malaysia, and whom are medical specialists in fields such as respiratory, intensive care, psychiatry, infectious diseases, data analysis, traditional Chinese medicine and virology.

Some of the experts had served in the Hubei province, the epicenter of the Covid-19 outbreak in China.

The Chinese medical experts are expected to be in Malaysia for a two-week period.

Meanwhile, Assistant Minister to the Chief Minister Datuk Jimmy Wong also delivered dinner to the medical experts as the team arrived at Sutera Harbour Resort.