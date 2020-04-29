China values gratitude – Consul General

KOTA KINABALU: Covid-19 is an unprecedented and sudden pandemic.

Under the personal deployment and command of President Xi Jinping, in accordance with the firm belief of being responsible to the people of the country and the world, the people of all ethnic groups across China have united to combat the epidemic, said Consul General of China in Kota Kianablu, Liang Caide.

He said after more than two months of arduous and strenuous struggle, China had become one of the first countries in the world to control the domestic epidemic.

Liang said it had also accumulated significant experience in anti-pandemic and this boosted confidence in the battle for the world.

“The Chinese people feel the same about the current increasingly severe situation of the global pandemic.

Although China’s own anti-epidemic task is very difficult, we are actively providing assistance and cooperation to foreign countries within our ability.

As of mid-April, the Chinese government and civil society organizations have provided much-needed medical supplies to more than 140 countries and international organizations, dispatched 15 medical expert teams to 13 countries including Italy, Iran, Serbia, and Malaysia, and donated fund of USD50 million to World Health Organization.

“The people of China join hands with the people of the world amid pandemic is the best interpretation of international humanism in building a community with a shared future for mankind. It also demonstrates China’s sense of responsibility as a major country.

“China’s Aid” and ‘Made in China’ are injecting endless momentum into the global pandemic prevention and control.

“This pandemic made us realize that international communities are so closely interconnected in interests and destinies, and it is thus very important and urgently needed to accelerate the building of a community with a shared future for mankind.

“Any complaints, accusations, and buck-passing during crisis may cause the split of international community and ultimately damage the interests of all countries.

“China will continue to work together with the vast majority of countries in the world in actively exploring the establishment of joint prevention and control mechanisms, strengthening information sharing and anti-epidemic cooperation such as drug and vaccine research and development; China will maintain close communication with its neighbouring countries in discussing the establishment of regional public health emergency mechanisms to improve the speed of response to public health emergencies; China will also actively strengthen the health cooperation of The Belt and Road Initiative and jointly build a ‘Silk Road of Health’,” Liang said.

He pointed out that China and Malaysia are friendly neighbours who are helping each other and sharing weal and woe.

When the epidemic hit China at its worst, the government and people of Malaysia and Sabah reached out in time to provide a lot of valuable support for China in battling the disease, he said.

“The people of China will always remember and appreciate it. We will not forget Chief Minister YAB Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Mohd Shafie personally initiated ‘We Care We Love’ Charity Dinner and gave an affectionate speech at the function; we will not forget the constant funds and materials donated by the Chinese community and people from all walks of life in Sabah; we will not forget the cheering for China by various industry players from Sabah and Labuan, letters of sympathy written by teachers and students of schools…”

Quoting a Chinese saying, Liang said, “You spare a peach to me, I give you a white jade for friendship.”

“China is a nation who values gratitude. As the outbreak of Covid-19 intensified in Malaysia, China promptly acted by providing assistance to Malaysia and Sabah within its ability, demonstrating the sense of morality and responsibility of a major country,” he said.

He added the Chinese government provided a large amount of anti-epidemic materials to the Malaysian government.

In addition to government-to-government aids, he said Chinese enterprises in Malaysia had also fulfilled their corporate social responsibilities, responded by sponsoring large amount of medical and anti-epidemic materials and collaborated with Malaysia to fight against the epidemic.

When the epidemic occurred in Sabah, the Consulate General of China immediately took action and collaborated with the Chinese enterprises in Sabah in time to jointly donate more than 200,000 masks and other anti-epidemic materials to Sabah State Government, and later purchased nearly 400,000 masks from China, waiting to be shipped to Sabah.

“Many provincial governments in China and the Federation of Overseas Chinese have also contributed materials to Sabah respectively; donations of anti-epidemic materials to Sabah through private channels are in fact countless.

“Many touching stories emerged during the period: China Construction Bank Labuan Branch mobilized personal donations from employees to purchase tens of thousands of masks to be given to the people of Sabah and Labuan; the Chinese nationals who love Sabah organized the Sabah Anti-epidemic Chinese Volunteer Team and launched a fund-raising initiative.

Liang said that in less than two days, hundreds of Chinese people and companies from Sabah, China and around the world responded.

“They raised funds to purchase masks and anti-epidemic materials from China to Sabah State Government and people.

“The virus is cruel, but such kind and generous deeds of mutual support and help in times of crisis fully embodies the China-Malaysia friendship and the brotherhood of the people of China and Sabah.

“Under the active promotion of the Embassy of China in Malaysia and us, the Consulate General, the Chinese government sent eight medical experts from Guangdong Province to assist Malaysia in anti-epidemic.

“They are all top experts specially selected by the Chinese side, and some of them even have anti-epidemic experience in Hubei. For more than a week, they have been working in Kuala Lumpur seizing every minute and second to provide comprehensive support for the epidemic prevention and control in Malaysia.”

Yesterday, he said China Medical Expert Team already arrived in Sabah to exchange knowledge gained in their anti-epidemic work, to share and contribute unreservedly of the plentiful clinical experiences, diagnosis and treatment methods accumulated during China’s outbreak with Sabah’s medical counterparts, providing practical inputs for Sabah to effectively respond and defeat the disease.

“The virus is the common enemy of all mankind. Facing the violent pandemic, collaboration towards common goals is the only right choice for all countries in the world. Solidarity and cooperation are the most powerful weapons of the international community.

“We believe that as long as all countries of the world are united, we will overcome the pandemic with cooperation and joint efforts. Amid hard time of fighting against the pandemic, China will always stand with Sabah, help and support each other and overcome the difficulties together,” he said.