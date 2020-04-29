Cop among eight fined for MCO violation

KOTA KINABALU: Eight persons, including a policeman, were fined between RM400 and RM1,000 while another two were ordered to undergo three months compulsory attendance order by the Magistrate’s Court here for separate charges of going out of their homes to local infection areas without any valid reason during the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Magistrate Stephanie Sherron Abbie imposed the sentences on all the accused yesterday after they pleaded guilty to disobeying MCO by moving from one place to another places at Sinsuran and Kopungit, in Likas, Inanam, Putatan and Manggatal between April 20 and 23.

The court ordered the two accused persons to complete their compulsory attendance order with four hours of doing community service daily. Those, who were fined, were ordered to be jailed between one and two weeks if they failed to pay their fines.

The facts of the cases stated that the cop was arrested during a roadblock and was found to be heavily drunk while the other accused persons were not at their homes because they were uncomfortable to stay at home due to many relatives in their houses. The other reasons given were that they wanted to buy cigarettes, to pray with cousin and not going home immediately after working shift.

Meanwhile, two of the accused persons were also fined RM1,000, in default, one month’s jail each by the same court for a joint charge of preventing a cop from arresting them by speeding their car during a roadblock.

One of the accused persons, who was the car driver, explained that he became panic when the police conducted a check on them as he has no driving licence prompting him to try to run away from the roadblock.

In reply, the prosecution pressed for a deterrent sentence against the accused.