Covid-19: 55 more recoveries, 94 new cases – Health DG

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Ministry of Health (MOH) has confirmed 94 new positive cases of Covid-19 in the country as of noon today, bringing the cumulative total to 5,945.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said 72 of the 94 new infections were imported cases involving Malaysians including students who returned from Indonesia.

“(Another) 55 cases have recovered and were discharged today, raising to 4,087 the total number of patients who have fully recovered from Covid-19.

“There is no increase in Covid-19 fatalities. Therefore, the Covid-19 death toll in Malaysia remains at 100,” he said a daily media briefing on Covid-19 here today.

Meanwhile, Dr Noor Hisham said 34,113 samples had been taken from clinical surveillance activities involving Influenza-Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) cases at MOH clinics and hospitals, screening of health personnel, samples before emergency surgeries at MOH hospitals, and samples at private laboratories.

Of this number, he said, 6,100 were ILI and SARI clinical surveillance samples, of which 71 were found to be Covid-19 positive.

For ILI cases, eight were confirmed positive out of the 1,322 samples taken while for SARI cases there were 63 positive cases out of 4,778 samples.

He said MOH was also monitoring Covid-19 tests conducted by the private sector, where 84 cases were confirmed positive from the 22,081 samples tested at these laboratories.

“These surveillance activities serve as an early detection and early warning system on the spread of COVID-19 in Malaysia.

“MOH will step up Covid-19 surveillance activities in Malaysia, including in the private sector and various zones, even after the Movement Control Order has ended,” he added. – Bernama