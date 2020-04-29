Covid-19: 6 new cases in Sarawak today, total now at 502

KUCHING: Sarawak recorded six new Covid-19 cases today, making the cumulative total of positive cases in the state 502 since the first one was detected on March 13.

According to a statement by the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) secretariat, three of the new positive cases were from Kuching, two from Serian and one from Kota Samarahan.

One of the new positive cases was that of a medical staff from Kuching, the statement added.

This brings the number of positive cases being treated in hospitals today to 264, where six are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), and three on ventilator support.

Of the total 502 cumulative cases, 43.03 per cent or 216 cases have recovered or have been discharged from hospital.

The SDMC secretariat also said that the infection rate now stands at at 15.76 persons per 100,000 Sarawakians.

The statement also revealed that 12 more patients have recovered from the disease and were discharged from the hospital today. Nine are from the Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) and three from Miri Hospital.

Meanwhile, 48 new persons-under-investigation (PUI) cases are recorded today while 61 cases are still pending lab test results.

A total of 108 new persons-under-surveillance (PUS) cases were also recorded today, who are being isolated and quarantined in designated hotels around the state, with a total number of cases so far at 1,245.

In Kuching, 258 are being quarantined at Pullman Hotel, 278 at Hilton Hotel and 104 at Harbour View Hotel; in Miri, 86 at Mega Hotel, 22 at Somerset Hotel, 7 at Ostay Inn, 10 at Cosy Inn, 29 at Eastwood Resort, 101 at Imperial Hotel, 26 at Kingwood Hotel, 88 at Paragon Hotel, 100 at Meritz Hotel and 16 at Miri Hotel; in Bintulu 20 at Wasan Inn and 8 at Park City Everly Hotel; In Limbang 42 at Purnama Hotel and 32 at Seri Malaysia Hotel in Lawas; and 7 at the Sibu Diocesan Pastoral Centre.