Covid-19: Red zone down to 12, green zone up to 77 districts

KUALA LUMPUR: The number of COVID-19 red zone, which is for districts recording less than 40 active cases, has dropped to 12 as at noon Monday, according to the Health Ministry’s (MOH) Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC).

Based on the CPRC’s infographic, which is shared through MOH’s official social media today, the number of green zone has increased to 77 districts, from 68 districts Monday.

The red zone involved three districts in the Federal Territory of Kuala Lumpur, two districts each in Selangor, Sarawak and Johor and one district each in Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Pahang.

The red zone in Kuala Lumpur are Kepong, with 88 active cases, Lembah Pantai (289) and Titiwangsa (60); while in Selangor, they are Petaling (44) and Hulu Langat (72).

For Sarawak, the districts are Kuching (164) and Kota Samarahan (66), while in Johor, they are Johor Bahru (47) and Kluang (84).

Other districts still categorised as red zone as at noon Monday were Melaka Tengah in Melaka, with 49 active cases; Seremban in Negeri Sembilan (75) and Kuantan in Pahang (44).

The red zone category is for areas with more than 41 Covid-19 active case, orange zone (20-40 cases), yellow zone (1-19 cases) green zone (no case).

Selangor still recorded the highest number of COVID-19 positive cases, totalling 1,398 cases. – Bernama