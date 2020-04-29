Donations motivate frontliners – director

KOTA KINABALU: All forms of donation to frontliners in the state during this Covid-19 pandemic motivate them to keep going.

“This is the kind of thing that keeps us going as we are motivated knowing that the people are behind us and that whenever we call on them in need, they always response.

“On behalf of the State Health Department I thank all the donors, government agencies, NGOs, individuals and the corporate sector for helping us out during this difficult time,” said State Health Department Director Datuk Dr Christina Rundi.

She said this after receiving a donation from former foreign minister cum former Kimanis MP Datuk Seri Anifah Aman, his wife Datin Seri Rubiah Samad and Hope Malaysia yesterday.

The donation comprised 58,000 face masks, a few hundred protective gowns and boxes of dried food for use of our frontliners.