Fed gazette now states two allowed to travel together to buy essential goods during MCO

KUCHING: The fourth phase of the Movement Control Order (MCO) which begins today (April 29) until May 12 will see a slight easing of restrictions with those going out to buy goods allowed to bring along one companion.

The companion must be a family member from the same residence, according to a federal gazette published by the government yesterday.

The new rule is stated in the latest Gazette on the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases (Measures within Infected Local Areas) (No 4) 1988 which was signed by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba.

Under Section 4(1)(a)(ii) of the updated regulation, it states that anyone moving in an infected area to buy necessities “may be accompanied by one family member staying in the same house”.

A previous version of the regulation had stated that people seeking to buy necessities in an infected area “shall not be accompanied by any other person unless it is reasonably necessary for him to be accompanied by any other person”.

The updated regulation also expands the goods that people can go out to purchase.

The previous regulation stated that people may only leave their home to purchase food, medicine, dietary supplement or daily necessities.

However, the latest regulation has added “goods from any provider of essential services” to the list.

The MCO, which came into effect on March 18, was supposed to end yesterday but was extended for the third time to May 12.

The document also stated that those who wish to buy essential items or seek medical treatment could only do so within a 10km radius from their homes.

It mentioned individuals who wished to move from one place to another within an infected local area or from one infected local area to another infected local area could only do so after obtaining written permission from the nearest police station.

It also also said that any Malaysian, permanent resident or expatriate returning from abroad would also be required to undergo a health examination upon arrival before proceeding to immigration clearance at any point of entry.