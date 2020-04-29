Firemen from Miri Sentral, Lopeng stations conduct sanitation works on 3 public places

MIRI: The sanitation works on public places here yesterday involved firefighters from two stations.

Fire and Rescue Zone 6 chief Supt Law Poh Kiong said the Miri Sentral and Lopeng stations despatched their firefighters to carry out sanitation works on three locations across the city.

“Six personnel from the Miri Sentral station were deployed to Miri Inland Revenue Board headquarters to disinfect the building and the surrounding compound.

“Another team from Miri Sentral station was despatched to Masjid An Naim in Lutong, while a team from Lopeng station was sent to Surau Ar Rahman at RPR Batu 6 here,” he said.

Miri Fire and Rescue Department has been carrying out sanitisation works on various public areas across the city including public parks, churches, mosques and suraus as well as office blocks, in a way to prevent further spread of Covid-19.