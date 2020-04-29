Kuantan MP claims trial to making fear-mongering statement on Facebook

JOHOR BAHRU: Kuantan Member of Parliament (MP) Fuziah Salleh pleaded not guilty at the Magistrate’s Court here today to a charge of making a statement on Facebook with intent or likely to cause fear or alarm to the public.

She was charged under Section 505(b) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of two years or fine, or both, if convicted.

The former Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department made the plea after the charge was read out to her by the court interpreter before Magistrate R. Salini.

Fuziah, 61, clad in orange baju kurung, arrived at the court at 8.20 am, accompanied by her husband Russly Abdul Rahman and several of her supporters.

According to the charge sheet, the MP was accused of publishing such a statement on her official Facebook page with the link https://www.facebook.com/YBFuziahSalleh from Taman Imigresen, Jalan Tasek Utara, at about 10 pm on April 9.

The court allowed her bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set June 16 for re-mention.

Deputy public prosecutor Nor Azizah Mohamad prosecuted, while Fuziah was represented by lawyers Hassan Karim and John Fernandez. – Bernama