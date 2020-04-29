Man arrested for attacking wife over alleged affair

LIMBANG: Police arrested a bulldozer operator after he allegedly attacked and injured his wife following an argument Sunday night.

District police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the incident happened when the 35-year-old wife returned to the couple’s rented house at Jalan Sibukang around 9.10pm.

“Upon his wife’s return, the suspect, 58, accused her of having an affair and told the couple’s child not to emulate his wife’s behaviour.

“This led to a heated argument between the couple during which the suspect attacked his wife with a table fan and mobile phone, resulting in injuries to her body,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Abang Zainal Abidin said the wife lodged a police report later the same night which led to her husband being arrested around 12.30am Monday.

Police also seized a table fan and mobile phone believed to have been used in the attack.

“We have obtained a three-day remand order against him until Thursday, to facilitate investigation under Section 324 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means,” he said.