MCO gives teacher time to reignite interest in gardening

MIRI: The Movement Control Order (MCO) which took effect since March 18, has given opportunities to a number of people to either develop new or revive their old interest in gardening.

George Langat Ngau, a 42-year-old primary school teacher here, took the advantage of the long weeks of school shutdown to revive this old interest.

“It has always been a hobby to me, but I’ve never had the time to really pursue it. Since the MCO, however, I have been given plenty of time to start picking up this old hobby of mine, which is gardening,” he said.

The man plants various types of vegetables in his backyard – cabbages, ladies fingers, chillies and brinjals, which he planted at the end of March.

“I am using pots to plant these vegetables because I have limited space in my backyard.

“Using the right soil composition, my plants are growing fast,” he enthused.

Asked if it was difficult to plant the vegetables, especially cabbages, in a tropical climate, George said no.

The cabbage plant is known to thrive in the cool highlands such as the Kundasang in Sabah, and Cameron Highlands in Pahang.

“It is actually not that difficult. The most important thing is one must know the right soil composition for the plant. Apart from that, it’s not that hard to take care of the plant since the soil mixture has its own fertilisers that would last for six months,” he said.

George added that planting the vegetables in pots not only saved space in his tiny backyard, but also made them easy to maintain.

“They also look beautiful inside the vases,” he said.

George said although he had been busy with taking care of his vegetables, he did not forget his responsibility as a teacher.

He said gardening did make him happy, but his students’ education was far more important.

“I teach Mathematics and usually, I would send tasks to my students via Google Classroom and also via WhatsApp.

“I would give my students quizzes and homework during the MCO, even though not all of them can take part as some cannot afford the tools and are out of town,” he added.