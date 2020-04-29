Medical experts from China sit down with Unimas officials to discuss Covid-19 prevention methods

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) received a visit from Chinese medical experts to assist in the prevention of the Covid-19 outbreak in the state today.

The eight-person delegation was led by the Guangdong Traditional Chinese Medical Hospital vice president, Dr Li Jun, accompanied by Dr Wen Miaoyun, Dr Zhang Youping, Dr Liu Tao, Dr Sun Juifeng, Dr Yang Shifang, Dr Luo Xiaodan and Dr Liu Tao.

The delegates also shared the best practices used in China in their fight against Covid-19.

Among them, Dr Li Jun emphasized that early detection, early isolation and early treatment are the best way to contain this pandemic.

He also said Malaysia had taken the necessary action to announce the Movement Control Order (MCO) which is now in phase three and is extended to phase four until May 12, 2020.

Apart from that, he said community screening was important as well.

He explained that in China, a special application has been developed to check an individual’s health status, called the Health QR Code Assessment, to determine if an individual has the risk to spread the disease to someone else.

He also said that the risk level was also divided to red, yellow and green zones, similar to what is being done in Malaysia.

During the delegations’ visit, they were also brought to the Diagnostic Test Lab to see how Covid-19 could be detected, at the university IKPK led by Dr Perera and which has tested 5,000 samples so far.

Among those present to welcome the Chinese medical experts were Unimas vice chancellor Professor Datuk Dr Mohamad Kadim Suhaidi, deputy vice chancellor (Research and Innovation) Professor Dr Wan Hashim Wan Ibrahim, deputy vice chancellor (Academic and International) Professor Dr Ahmad Hata Rasit, Senior Director of the Research Center, Innovation and Enterprise Professor Dr Lo May Chiun, Dean of the Faculty of Medicine and Health Sciences Professor Dr Asri Said, Director of the Health Institute and Community Health (IKPK) Professor Dr David Perera, Director of Teaching Hospital and Medical Center Associate Professor Dr Ehfa Bujang Safawi, and Datu Professor Andrew Kiyu and other Unimas officials.