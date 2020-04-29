Minister launches contest promoting Sabah products

KOTA KINABALU: The Ministry of Agriculture and Food Industry on Tuesday launched a contest to fill time during the Movement Controlled Order while promoting Sabah products.

It’s minister Datuk Junz Wong said, the “Sokong Produk Sabah, Sabah Best Bah” contest is aimed at unearthing creative talents among Sabahans while promoting Sabah products through social media.

“There is a total incentive of RM400 every week. All the participants have to do is be creative. Record and create a less than two-minute video promoting or cooking any Sabah products, be it vegetables or fruits.

End the video with the slogan ‘Sokong Produk Sabah, Sabah Best Bah’ at the end.”

“Four winners from four categories will be chosen and announced at 1 pm every Thursday through Facebook Live. Each will receive RM100 until the MCO is over.”

“The categories are the most creative video promoting any Sabah products; The most popular video promoting any Sabah products; The most creative cooking of any Sabah products; and the most popular cooking of any Sabah products.”

Junz said his Facebook platform at facebook.com/JunzWongSabah will be utilised for this contest.

