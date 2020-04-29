Mixed reactions to selling Ramadan delights online

MIRI: Petty traders here have had mixed reaction towards selling Ramadan treats online this year instead of at a physical bazaar.

Roti canai seller Amran Affendi Pula, who in previous years operated a stall at Ramadan bazaars, said his sales have been poorer online.

According to him, more customers would rather buy his offerings directly instead of ordering them online.

“Ramadan bazaars are better because many people will patronise the stall to buy their food for the breaking of the fast compared to the limited number who find us on Facebook, WhatsApp, or other applications,” he said on Monday.

He said having to reply to customer requests for cash on deliver (COD), location, and dealing with online payments instead of just cash can be frustrating at times as well.

Amran added he has been selling his roti canai online since the start of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

In contrast, online sales for Nur Faezah Mohamad, who sells cendol and tapioca desserts, have been encouraging.

“Selling online is easy because we can post our products and some customers will share our products if they feel our products are nice and delicious; they will order from us. This is my first experience selling cendol and tapioca drinks online because previous years we were selling at Ramadan bazaars in Miri,” she said.

Nur Faezah said she is excited because customers will definitely WhatsApp orders immediately after she posts her products on Facebook and WhatsApp groups.

“It is fun for us to deal with online sales and we can record our daily income such as the number of drinks and COD (cash on delivery) for the distances our delivery man will send over to the respective destinations,” she said.

Meanwhile, delivery rider Mohd Syafiq Abdul Razak said he can make over 10 deliveries across Miri in a day.

“This is my income during MCO and I hope I can sustain the number of places to deliver until the end of the fasting month so that I can have extra income,” he added.