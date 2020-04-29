MNPA to seek MyCC’s help in demanding share of ad revenue from Google, Facebook

KUCHING: The Malaysian Newspaper Publishers Association (MNPA) is seeking the Malaysia Competition Commission’s (MyCC) assistance to demand a share of advertisement revenue from Google and Facebook.

According to MNPA, these international technology companies have accumulated largely at the expense of the traditional media, prompting Malaysian newspaper publishers to come together to initiate the move to force Google and Facebook to share advertising revenue.

MNPA said in a document sighted by The Borneo Post today, MyCC would need to help MNPA members as MyCC has the leverage that MNPA does not.

MNPA also said it wished to follows a precedent in the decision by the Australian government to force Google and Facebook to share their advertising revenue with local media firms.

MNPA Chairman Mustapha Kamil Mohd Janor was quoted as saying in the document, that members are in dire straits.

“We support a large eco-system of businesses and thousands of livelihoods depend on the news industry,” he said.

“With the change in consumer behavior brought on by digitization, newspaper readership has declined resulting in falling revenue from circulation and advertisements.”

“While revenue from our digital publications are growing, it is still small by comparison,” he added.

“As such, an alternative and sustained income from our businesses has never been more important,” he stressed.

For the longest time, a source of potential income rests with digital platforms like Google and Facebook who have been using our content and generating revenue, he pointed out.

“Unfortunately they have not been sharing this revenue with news publishers. Not here, not globally,” said Mustapha.

But things are changing with a recent development in Australia, he said.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is drawing up a new mandatory code to compel such digital platforms to compensate news media companies for using their content.

“We see this as an opportunity for the same to happen in Malaysia.This is the lifeline that can save our industry,” he said.

In a Reuters report last week, Australia’s Treasurer Josh Frydenberg was quoted as saying the move comes after talks with Facebook and Google failed to yield results acceptable to both parties.

Established in 1971, MNPA represents most of the mainstream newspaper publishers in Malaysia, including publishers of the New Straits Times, The Star, The Sun, The Edge, Berita Harian, Sinar Harian, Sin Chew Daily, China Press, Nanyang Siang Pau, See Hua Daily News, Makkal Osai and others.

Malaysian newspaper publishers have been experiencing a sharp decline in revenue in due to the migration of readers to digital online news.

Revenue generation from online news continues to rest largely in the hands of Google and Facebook.