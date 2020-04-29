Need to address issues faced by food delivery workers – Phoong

KOTA KINABALU: The Youth and Sports Ministry continues to strengthen its cooperation with the Sabah Youth Council (MBS) in finding the best mechanism to address the issues faced by food delivery workers in the state.

Youth and Sports Minister Phoong Jin Zhe said he was aware that the workforce in Sabah consists mainly of youths.

In this regard, he said every issue and constraint faced by the group would be addressed in the best possible way, especially in the current situation of the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the issue of reduced payment (per delivery) was one of the concerns raised by youths doing food delivery jobs in and around Kota Kinabalu.

“I was informed that food delivery workers are not eligible for the financial aid from the federal government.

“As the minister responsible for youths, I will raise this matter and make suggestions at state government level for some assistance to be provided to the food delivery community,” Phoong told this to the media after handing over energy packs to food delivery workers here, yesterday.

He said over 500 food delivery workers operate daily in and around the state capital.

He said food delivery workers are considered part of the front-line and that they deserved to receive some assistance.

“We will provide provisions to MBS because many associations and youth clubs across Sabah are actively involved in MBS.

“This is the mechanism that will be used because we know MBS itself faces logistical constraints.

“Thus, through MBS, we can identify local associations and youth clubs that can help channel government aid more effectively to youths in the state,” Phoong said.

In addition, a total of RM360,000 was allocated for the ‘Dapur Belia’ initiative that was implemented by MBS throughout Sabah.

Meanwhile, Siti Rohanizah Harun said the issue of reduced payment was among the main problems faced by food delivery workers like herself.

She said payment for deliveries was getting lower and does not reflect fairly with the number of deliveries they do.

“Plus, we did not get any e-hailing assistance and we also have to compete with e-hailing drivers who are doing food deliveries too.

“This issue has been around quite long and we have spoken to the management (food delivery companies) but we have not received any feedback,” she said.

In this regard, she and other food delivery workers hoped there would be assistance to deal with the obstacles especially through the turbulent times of the Movement Control Order (MCO).

Also present was permanent secretary to the Youth and Sports Ministry Yusrie Abdullah and MBS president Ahmad Farid Sainuri.