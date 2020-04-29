Newborn baby found to be Covid-19 positive – Dr Noor Hisham

PUTRAJAYA: A newborn baby was diagnosed with COVID-19 after being born to a mother who was suffering from the disease.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah, when confirming this, said it had not been ascertained whether the infection had taken place before the baby was born or after.

‘’Indeed, we have a case of a mother who delivered a baby who was found to be COVID-19 positive 18 days after being born.

‘’We are not sure but the infection could have taken place when it was still in the womb but what’s definite was that there was no complication during the delivery,’’ he told the daily media conference on COVID-19 here today.

He, however, did not elaborate on the matter. – Bernama