No different types of punishment for violating MCO – Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: There is no such thing as different types of punishment for those who found violating the Movement Control Order (MCO), said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said the government has always been fair to all and the legal action taken was in line with the charges.

“No one is above the law of our country. The government is fair to all, anyone who found violating the law, action will be taken (against them) regardless of their position.

“For example (the issue of fine) involving the Perak exco and the Deputy Health Minister, they were fined for violating the standard operating procedure (SOP) under the MCO directives,” he said in a press conference related to the MCO today.

He said both the exco and the deputy health minister were fined as they have failed to practice social distancing while providing assistance to the people.

Ismail Sabri also said that those who were sentenced to prison were not just violating the MCO but for other offences under the Penal Code.

“Not because there are two types (of punishment). (They were fined) over failure to practice social distancing. However, their offences fall under Act 342 which carries a maximum fine of RM1,000.

“For those who were caught and sent to jail were for obstructing civil servants from performing their duty, fighting with the police, so the jail sentence was due to other offences involving the Penal Code,” he said. – Bernama