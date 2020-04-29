KOTA KINABALU: All the Covid-19 patients in the districts of Kunak and Papar have been discharged.

Kunak had eight cases, while Papar registered four cases.

The last patient treated in Papar was reported cured on April 28, while two of the last patients being treated in Kunak were cured three days earlier.

Three other districts with all Covid-19 cases cured are Tambunan, Sipitang and Semporna.

As of April 28, the number of patients still being warded in Sabah are 92.

Meanwhile, there are 217 cured cases in Sabah.

Sabah also recorded one new Covid-19 case in Lahad Datu at Mukim Felda.

The new case brings Sabah’s Covid-19 cases to 313.

A total of 493 people are undergoing quarantine at designated centres, while 3,420 are undergoing home quarantine.