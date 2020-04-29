Overnight downpour in Upper Baram triggers flash flood in Long Atip

MIRI: A heavy downpour in Upper Baram since last night had caused Long Atip in Apoh Baram to be hit by a flash flood today.

Zone 6 Fire and Rescue (Bomba) station chief, Law Poh Kiong in a statement today said the water level in the area began to increase earlier today.

“According to a report from Long Atip Bomba Community unit, the longhouse was flooded at around 6.15am today caused by overflowing water from the river.

“Long Atip has not received a lot of rain lately, except light shower yesterday. Thus, the flood may be caused by a heavy downpour in the upper area,” said Law.

He added that the water level was still rising steadily as of 9am today.

“The longhouse has about 100 doors, but some of the villagers were not in the longhouse as they were stranded in Miri due to the Movement Control Order (MCO),” said Law.

He added that there had been no evacuation made as of 9am.