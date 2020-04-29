Police inspector charged with two counts of human trafficking

KLANG: A police inspector was charged in the Sessions Court here today with two counts of human trafficking, involving two Mongolian women for sexual exploitation.

Hazrul Hizham Ghazali, 30, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge after it was read out before judge Tasnim Abu Bakar.

On the first count, Hazrul Hizham , who is with the Petaling Jaya district police headquarters, was charged with abusing his power by trafficking a 20-year-old Mongolian woman for sexual exploitation at a hotel room in Petaling Jaya between 10.30 pm last April 10 and 8.30 pm the following day.

On the second count, he was charged with committing a similar offence on another Mongolian woman, aged 36, in another room at the same hotel and at the same time and date.

The charges were made under Section 13 of the Anti-Trafficking In Persons and Anti-Smuggling Of Migrants Act 2007, which provides an imprisonment of not less than three years, but not exceeding 20 years, and shall also be liable to a fine, if found guilty.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohammad Al-Saifi Hashim requested bail at RM15,000 for each count, but lawyer Shah Rizal Abdul Manan, representing Hazrul Hizham, requested for a minimum bail, saying that his client had been suspended from work.

Following which, Tasnim set bail at RM20,000 in one surety for both charges and also ordered Hazrul Hizham to surrender his passport to the court and report himself at the nearest police station every month pending disposal of the case.

The court set June 17 for mention for submission of documents. – Bernama