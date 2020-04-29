Rep: Provide rural folk access to banking services

MIRI: It is the hope of Telang Usan assemblyman Dennis Ngau that the federal government will help the rural folk to have access to mobile banking services during the period of Movement Control Order (MCO).

He noted that the rural folk had difficulties in getting the financial assistance given by the government.

“People in the rural areas find it difficult to withdraw their money due to the lack of automatic teller machines (ATMs) in their areas, although most of them are eligible for financial assistance provided by the government.

“Furthermore, the MCO which allows only one person to travel in a private vehicle at a time is also a major problem for the rural people to go to banks in the towns,” he said.

“For example, someone from Long San who wants to go to Miri will have to pay the fare of RM100 per trip and only when there are at least four passengers to make it worthwhile for the transporter to make the trip.

“Now with this restriction on movement, a passenger will have to pay RM800 of fare to go back and forth between Long San and Miri just to withdraw cash aid given by the government. This means that all the money given by the government to the recipient is used for fares,” he pointed out.

Dennis said he had received numerous requests from village chiefs in his constituency for Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) officials to come to their areas and distribute the cash assistance.

“A group of volunteers with over 20 vehicles had also volunteered to bring in the bank officers for free,” he disclosed.

Dennis said he agreed with Deputy Chief Minister Tan Sri Datuk Amar Dr James Masing’s suggestion to provide mobile banking services in remote areas like Baram.

Masing had recently urged the federal government to consider mobile banking services for rural dwellers to address the lack of ATM in their areas which prompted them to travel out of their villages to obtain the services.

“I hope the government and relevant agencies would allow for mobile banking services in smaller towns.

“This will greatly facilitate people in the rural areas to conduct financial transactions, at the same time reducing their movement during this MCO period,” said Dennis.