RM39,800 contraband cigarettes seized in Semporna

SEMPORNA: Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) seized 210 cartons of cigarettes of various brands believed smuggled in from neighbouring countries yesterday

District’s Maritime Zone director, Maritime Commander Norrimi Hassan said in the 5.30am incident, a MMEA patrol boat detected a boat moving in suspicious manner near the Singamata waters.

He said upon realizing the presence of the MMEA boat, the boat headed towards Pondohan area around Singamata waters. The boat was seen approaching close to a hut before leaving and managed to evade capture.

He said the MMEA patrol boat went close to the hut and an inspection of the area resulted in the discovery of several boxes of cigarettes of various brands believed to be temporarily stored in the hut before sale.

The total seizure was estimated to be worth RM39,800, he said adding the case would be investigated under the Customs Act 1967.