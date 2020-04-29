Rohas Tecnic remains upbeat for project restart

KUCHING: Rohas Tecnic Bhd’s (Rohas Tecnic) project execution has been delayed in various countries but analysts note that management remains optimistic for a restart despite the lockdown due to the group’s involvement in critical power utilities infrastructure.

The research arm of Hong Leong Investment Bank Bhd (HLIB Research) recapped that previously, the firm secured fabrication contracts in Sarawak for 130 out of 300 towers tendered with an estimated value of RM19.5 million, at RM150,000 per tower.

“As of December 2019, roughly half of the towers have been delivered,” HLIB Research said. “Delivery timeline for the remaining towers is slated for the first half of 2020 (1H20).”

Recall that Sarawak allocated circa RM1 billion for the rollout of telco towers, including engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPCC) and tower costs.

In other countries, HLIB Research highlighted that progress for the group’s Laos EPCC contract (RM300 million) has hit a snag with completion rate at circa 70 per cent (RM180 million) at end financial year 2019 (FY19).

“Initially, the company was targeting to achieve project completion by March 2020. Nonetheless, a nationwide lockdown has inevitably delayed the completion to third quarter of 2020 (3Q20).”

The research arm also highlighted that Rohas Tecnic recently secured two EPCC contracts worth a cumulative RM192 million in Bangladesh, both of which are scheduled to start in 2H20.

“While the country is currently in lockdown, the client, Power Company of Bangladesh has approached the government to allow construction of its critical power infrastructure.

“Management reckons that given frequent electricity shortages, chances are high to secure approval for permitting critical EPCC works despite the lockdown.”

Meanwhile, HLIB Research noted that construction of Rohas Tecnic’s 49 per cent owned mini-hydro in Indonesia is still on-going in Acheh with civil works scheduled to complete by end April 2020.

“Earnings contribution should commence upon plant’s commissioning targeted for 2H20.

“Prior management guidance indicates annualised earnings contribution to Rohas Tecnic is expected to be circa RM4 million.”

Overall, Rohas Tecnic’s fabrication division outstanding orderbook currently stands at circa RM170 million, translating into 1.3-fold of FY19 tower revenue, HLIB Research said.

“EPCC orderbook stands at RM530 million, translating into 1.5-fold of FY19 EPCC revenue. Given the usual contract duration of both segments (18-36 months), orderbook level looks healthy.

“While the company did not divulge its outstanding tenderbook, we were made to understand tenders for domestic opportunities are still ongoing with its latest tender submission being two weeks ago.”

On the Penang transmission line, the research arm noted that the company is still waiting for the award outcome which was expected to be awarded in 1Q20 initially.

It recalled that the job comprises of a transmission line from Butterworth to Penang Island which will run parallel to the Penang Bridge and has an estimated project value of RM1 billion.

“In bidding for the job, Rohas Tecnic has formed a joint venture with Muhibbah Engineering (M) Bhd and are up against four other bidders.”