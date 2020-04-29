Sarawak, Sabah to receive antigen test kits for Covid-19 first, says Health DG

KUCHING: Sarawak and Sabah will be given priority in using the Korean antigen rapid test kit to test for Covid-19, with the first batch of the kit expected to arrive on Friday.

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah told a press conference in Putrajaya today that some 50,000 test kits are expected to arrive on Friday and another 100,000 on Saturday.

“It’s a little late, but on Friday we will receive the first batch of the Korean antigen rapid test kits and the priority will be given to Sarawak and Sabah, so that testing can be implemented faster due to logistics issues in Sabah and Sarawak,” he said.

The benefits of using the test kit is the ability to obtain faster test results, while being able to be implemented at point of care.

“Next week we will distribute the test kits and train staff to use the test kits.”

Meanwhile, Sarawak General Hospital (SGH) will continue operating as usual despite recording one additional positive Covid-19 case in the Kuching healthcare worker cluster today.

He said that the increase brings the total cumulative cases in that cluster to 54.

“In general principal, if any staff tests positive (for Covid-19), we will do active detection and trace their close contacts, and those found positive will be isolated and treated. In principal, we will go with close contacts and family members who will be then screened and tested, and quarantined for 14 days,” he told the press conference.

“In SGH, we have identified these close contacts and quarantined them for 14 days, in the mean time, the services will continue as there are other staff to cover for them.”

He added that none of those involved in the intensive care unit (ICU) care or Covid-19 patients have been infected.