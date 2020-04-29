S’wak Marine Police arrest 10 individuals for defying MCO

KUCHING: The Sarawak Marine Police have arrested 10 individuals for defying the Movement Control Order (MCO) between March 18 and April 28.

Sarawak Marine Police Region commander ACP Shamsol Kassim in a press statement today, said the first arrest was made around 9.55pm on April 10 at Kampung Muhibbah Seberang Pending involving a man in his 40’s.

Shamsol said his men were conducting patrols in the area when they spotted the suspect who failed to provide valid reasons as to why he was not adhering to the MCO.

The second arrest, he said, was made at the Kampung Bako jetty which saw a total of three male suspects being nabbed at around 10.30pm on April 11.

“All of the suspects are aged between 30 to 40-years old,” he added.

Shamsol said the third arrest was made at a jetty along Sungai Balang around 5.30pm on April 12 in Kuching which saw the arrest of six male suspects aged between 17 to 27 years-old.

He said the Sarawak Marine Police have conducted checks on 1,148 boats and ships in Kuching, Sarikei, Sibu, Bintulu, Miri and Limbang between during the period.

“These checks were conducted as part of ‘Op Covid’ during the MCO period,”