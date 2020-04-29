Traders warned not to profiteer by raising prices

SIBU: The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) branch here warned traders stern action would be taken against them if they hike prices of goods especially controlled items.

In giving the reminder, Head of KPDNHEP Sibu branch Kelyn Bolhassan said they would be charged under Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011.

“Our enforcement officers are always on the move to monitor the price of controlled items in Sibu district,” he said in a statement yesterday.

Kelyn said on Monday action was taken against a trader in Permai commercial centre for selling controlled item of ‘Gula Pasir Putih Bertapis Kasar’ (1 kg) more than the stipulated controlled price of RM2.85.

He said the control price of the other type of sugar, ‘Gula pasir putih Bertapis halus’, is RM2.95 per kilo.

Both types of sugar are under Price Control Order and Anti-Profiteering (Maximum Price) (No.3) 2018.

Kelyn reminded the traders to comply with the regulation and to carry out their trade ethically failing which they will face the wrath of the law.

“I hope the public will assist us by channelling information or complaints against any errant trader.

Information or complaints can be forward through smart app:Ez ADU, website: e-aduan.kpdnhep.gov.my

They can also call KPDNHEP Sibu office at 084-335622 or whatsapp at 019-2794317.