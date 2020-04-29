Uggah: 5,000 Covid-19 test kits for Uni Garden, Desa Ilmu active case detection

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Provisions have been made to carry out some 5,000 Covid-19 tests during the active case detection operation in Taman Uni Garden and Taman Desa Ilmu here, said state disaster management committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said that although no specific target had been set for the number of people to be tested in the two areas, the health authorities have prepared some 5,000 Covid-19 test kits for the operation which is expected to end tomorrow.

Therefore, Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, urged residents to cooperate with the personnel who are conducting the operation.

Asked if action could be taken against residents who refuse to be tested, Uggah said he believed that that there won’t be any resistance by the residents as the tests would give them and their family a peace of mind. .

“Why wont anyone does not want to be tested for Covid-19? I believe everyone wants to be tested especially in the two areas and I also hope those who want to be tested will come forward as well,” he said after inspecting the operation in Taman Desa Ilmu.

Asked if the two residential areas could be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO), Uggah replied in the negative.

“Ever since the Covid-19 active case detection operation was done in Taman Uni Garden and Taman Desa Ilmu there are signs of progress made as we have 50 teams going around these two areas from house to house. We are grateful that the residents have been very cooperative ,” he said.

Taman Uni Garden and Taman Desa Ilmu were picked because 20 positive cases have been reported in the two areas in the last 14 days involving two deaths.

The operation involves a total of 5,300 homes in the two areas, and are manned by 120 personnel from the police, the Health Department, the Civil Defence and Rela.

The two areas are currently off limits to non-residents during the Covid-19 active case detection operation.