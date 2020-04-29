Uggah: No lockdown for SGH, healthcare workers’ cluster not all from caring for Covid-19 patients

KOTA SAMARAHAN: Sarawak disaster management committee chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas today said there was no need to put the Sarawak General Hospital under lockdown although a Covid-19 cluster involving healthcare workers has been detected.

Reacting to a letter on the matter which has been circulated on social media, Uggah, who is a deputy chief minister, said many of the healthcare workers mentioned in the letter did not contract the virus in the line of duty.

“There are 52 healthcare workers who are positive with the virus as of yesterday but out of the number, 31 of them contracted the virus elsewhere and not from dealing with Covid-19 patients as some of them belong to the various Covid-19 case clusters in the state,” he told reporters after inspecting the active case detection operation here.

The letter, addressed to the committee, was anonymously sent by a “concerned citizen” who claimed that the SGH staff were infected by a patient at the hospital and that measures should be taken to stop the spread of the virus.

Uggah said it was unreasonable to lock down SGH because not all of its staff had contracted the virus, adding that the hospital already had standard operating procedures to deal with the matter.

”At the moment SGH has enough personal protective equipment and the doctors working at the hospital are very experienced,” he said.