Woman knocked down by van dies

SIBU: A pedestrian died after she was knocked down by a van while crossing the road at Ulu Lanang at about 11am here yesterday.

Sibu police chief ACP Stanley Jonathan Ringgit said that the victim was identified as Lik Sie Hua, 69, from Lanang Road.

He said that the van driven by a 60-year-old man was heading towards Then Kung Suk Road to deliver goods when the victim crossed the road suddenly.

“The victim was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver escaped unhurt.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987,” he said in a statement.