Beluran records first Covid-19 case

KOTA KINABALU: Beluran lost its Covid-19 free status yesterday as it registered its first positive case.

The State capital, Kota Kinabalu, also registered one new case yesterday. With the new addition, Sabah’s cumulative Covid-19 case is now 315.

The number of patients healed from the disease now stands at 228 cases in Sabah, with 11 more patients healed.

There are three districts in the red zone in Sabah which are Tawau (81), Kota Kinabalu (49) and Lahad Datu (43).

Yellow labeled districts in Sabah are Kinabatangan (22), Tuaran (22), Sandakan (21), Keningau (16), Penampang (12), Beaufort (11), Putatan (eight), Kunak (eight), Kota Belud (five), Sipitang (four), Papar (four), Ranau (three), Tambunan (three), Semporna (two) and Beluran (one).